PNC mandates return to office in May

PITTSBURGH — Workers at PNC will soon head back to the office full-time.

Employees received an email on Wednesday, saying all workers will return to the office five days a week starting on May 4.

The letter from CEO Bill Demchak said the company shifted work models out of necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, Demchak wants to return to in-person work.

The letter reads in part:

“PNC has always been an in-office company. It’s not just how we operate—it’s part of our culture. We are a relationship-driven organization, and our strength lies in the connections we build with each other, our clients, and our communities. Being in the office fuels collaboration, sparks innovation, and helps us grow—individually and collectively."

Employees were reportedly already contacted about their workspace, and are asked to direct any questions to their manager.

