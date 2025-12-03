PNC plans the most new branches in these cities, reveals yearly rollout counts

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest bank recently upped its new branch builds and has tweaked the game plan for distribution. So what does that mean for each metro impacted?

Miami still tops the list of the metros that will get the most new branches, but there are some new and perhaps surprising regions in the ranks, while a couple will be scaled back. PNC also is accelerating the annual pace of the rollout, doubling the 2025 tally next year and increasing that into 2030.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced on Nov. 7 that it was increasing its new branch builds by 100 to 300 by 2030 and its investment from $1.5 billion to $2 billion. It was the second such upward revision since PNC’s original plan of 100 with a $1 billion spend was revealed in February 2024 and was upped to 200 and $1.5 billion in November 2024.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group