PNC rolls out redesigned mobile banking app featuring AI capabilities

PITTSBURGH — PNC officially launched its new mobile banking app on July 7 and is introducing it via a phased rollout through the end of summer.

Details on the rollout were not disclosed, but PNC said clients in several unspecified markets, as well as the recently converted FirstBank customers, have received access to the new platform. Clients will automatically receive the new experience through the Apple App Store or Google Play as it becomes available to them. No action is required beyond ensuring the app is kept up to date. PNC said it has prepared its branch network, business banking teams and customer care centers to support clients throughout the transition.

“Our new mobile app puts clients at the center of the experience,” said Alex Overstrom, PNC executive vice president and head of retail banking. “We’ve created a flexible platform that allows clients to manage their money, their way. By combining modern design, integrated rewards and advanced technology, we will deliver a more personalized and complete mobile banking experience.”

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