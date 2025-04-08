PNC taps BlackRock exec as new president in unexpected move

PITTSBURGH — PNC has tapped a 21-year BlackRock veteran as its new president, a switch after historically promoting from within.

The nation’s sixth-largest bank on Monday said its board unanimously appointed Mark Wiedman to the post, effective immediately.

Wiedman, 54, most recently was head of BlackRock’s global client business, and analysts viewed him as a potential successor to Larry Fink, chairman and CEO.

Wiedman reports to Bill Demchak, PNC chairman and CEO. PNC’s primary operating lines of business and its Regional Presidents Office report to Wiedman.

