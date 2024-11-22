PNC’s Christmas Price Index up 5.4%, doubles 2023 hike

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest bank wants you to know that if there’s a partridge in your pear tree, you’ll be paying more than last year. For those singing and buying along, the bird and botany duo was among the gifts where the cost went up.

PNC on Thursday released its 41st annual Christmas Price Index, which figures the cost of the gifts in the Christmas carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” providing a snapshot on the impact of inflation and a dose of reality for online shoppers. The price for the 12 gifts that comprise the PNC CPI came to $49,263, up 5.4%.

Put another way, the PNC CPI doubled 2023′s 2.7% increase and outpaced the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI of 2.6% year-over-year.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group