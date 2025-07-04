PNC’s new social campaign puts cheeky twist on a founding father’s adages

PNC Bank has launched a social campaign across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, mixing the newer formats with the words of a founding father.

Money talks, literally, in the campaign, dubbed “Brilliant Ben Franklinisms,” as an animated Franklin image on a $100 bill offers some of his adages with cheeky modern riffs. “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise,” for example, goes on to add a few things like late night pizza orders that definitely weren’t part of colonial life.

“Brilliant Ben Franklinisms leans on an American mind who knows a thing or two about being smart and responsible,” Jenn Garbach, PNC’s chief marketing officer, said via email. “Our new social campaign flips Ben Franklin’s iconic quotes into clever, no-nonsense money advice on behalf of PNC — a humorous, unexpected hook to deliver our brand message in a new way.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group