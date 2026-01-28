Point Park University announces new partnership backed by Hollywood star power

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, downtown-based Point Park University announced a brand new partnership, one that will see it working directly with an effort backed by one of the most popular music artists on the planet.

Point Park is officially partnering with an organization called HXOUSE, co-founded by Abel Tesfaye, known as the artist “The Weeknd,” as well as his record label co-founder and creative director, La Mar Taylor.

The partnership with HXOUSE, which is described as a “globally-focused think center” that’s based in Toronto, will see the creation of a new credential program for creative direction at the university.

According to a release for Point Park, Taylor was advised to establish the program in Los Angeles, but chose Pittsburgh instead due to the “enormous amount of untapped talent in need of opportunities and pathways.”

