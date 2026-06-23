Point State Park to temporarily close for America250PA Nelly, Third Eye Blind concert

PITTSBURGH — Point State Park will temporarily close to prepare for the America250PA concert in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Nelly and Third Eye Blind are co-headliners for the performance.

The park will fully close starting Friday at 9 p.m.

During the closure, there will be no public access to the park grounds, including the City Side Lawn and the Great Lawn, the riverwalks, including the GAP Trail and the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, the Point State Park Fountain and access from the pedestrian bridges into the park.

The main event gates for Saturday’s show will open at 5 p.m. Saturday. Ticket holders can enter Point State Park through the security checkpoint at Commonwealth and Liberty Avenues.

The park is expected to reopen to the public on Sunday at 8 a.m.

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