Nelly, Third Eye Blind to perform in Pittsburgh during free concert for America’s 250th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — A free concert series celebrating 250 years since America’s founding will reach the city of Pittsburgh this summer.

The Commonwealth Concert Series will hit five cities between May 23 and June 27.

Nelly and Third Eye Blind are co-headliners for the Pittsburgh performance, which will be held Saturday, June 27, at Point State Park.

Other performances include:

Saturday, May 23: Bryce Jordan Center, State College

Cole Swindell (headliner), Gabby Barrett and the Benny Havens Military Band

Saturday, June 6: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie

The Fray (headliner) and First to Eleven

Saturday, June 13: Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey

The Avett Brothers (headliner)

Saturday, June 20: Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre

Lady A (headliner) and En Vogue

Additional supporting artists will be announced later.

If you’d like to attend any of the concerts, officials say to visit America250PA.org and sign up for email alerts, so you know when free tickets are released.

“America’s story started right here in our Commonwealth and Pennsylvanians have played a key role in shaping our nation,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said. “My Administration is committed to ensuring everyone can take part in celebrating our history – and this concert series will bring together Pennsylvanians from all across the Commonwealth, giving them an opportunity to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group