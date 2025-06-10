Police accuse Pittsburgh man of inciting incident that left him shot in the back

PITTSBURGH — We told you in December about a man who was shot in the back along Brownsville Road, leaving him in critical condition.

Now, police accuse him of inciting the incident that led to him being shot.

Investigators say Jawara Garland, 24, of Pittsburgh, pulled a gun and fired at another man outside a store. The other man reportedly returned fire in self-defense, hitting Garland.

According to court records, police reviewed video footage of the incident to make their determination.

Investigators say the gun Garland used was reported stolen out of Weirton, W.Va.

Records show Garland’s condition was stable on Dec. 16, though he may have suffered a “paralyzing spinal injury” as a result of the shooting.

Garland is facing charges of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

