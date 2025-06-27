Police in Armstrong County looking for missing teen girl who may be suffering from medical issue

FORD CITY, Pa. — Police in Armstrong County are looking for a missing teen girl who may be suffering from a medical issue.

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department said Illeana Stockdill, 16, was last seen on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in a white t-shirt and shorts.

Officers said she may be suffering from a medical issue. They did not say what that could be.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds and had black hair.

Stockdill is believed to most likely be in the Ford City area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department at 724-845-7979 or 911.

