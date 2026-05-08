Police arrest 2, recover guns & drugs in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives arrested two people and seized contraband during a search early Friday morning.

It began with an investigation outside a business in the 1600 block of Brownsville Road in the Carrick neighborhood, police say.

After search warrants were obtained, detectives arrested two people and recovered seven guns, cocaine, four bundles of heroin, two bricks of heroin, marijuana and more than $5,600 in cash.

Police say Pittsburgh residents Mello Williams, 24, and Matyus Stewart, 19, are facing gun and drug possession charges as a result. Williams is also charged with fleeing police.

The investigation is ongoing.

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