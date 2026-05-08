Recall alert: Certain Giant Eagle pita chips recalled over potential Salmonella contamination

Certain batches of Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic and Herb have been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Legacy Snack Solutions says it is voluntarily recalling the chips after California Dairies Inc. recalled milk powder used in the seasoning due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The pita chips were distributed and sold in the snack aisle at Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and Indiana.

The product is packaged in a 7.33-ounce, black bag with the Giant Eagle logo at the top.

The recalled products have a Universal Product Code of “0 3003496507 5″ and a best-by date of July 16, 2026.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, it can get into the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

No illnesses have been reported so far from the pita chips. Routine testing has shown negative results for Salmonella, but buyers are still urged not to consume the chips.

California Dairies’ milk powder was supplied to a third-party seasoning manufacturer. The pita chips may have that seasoning blend on the surface, the FDA says.

Although affected seasoning batches have tested negative for Salmonella before use, the recall has been made out of an abundance of caution.

To get a refund or replacement, the FDA says to take a photo of the product’s bar code panel and best-by date before disposing of the product. You can then return to the store where you purchased it with your receipt or call Legacy Snack Solutions at 1-800-532-6120 to request a credit.

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