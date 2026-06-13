ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for help identifying a driver who they say crashed into an EMS SUV and fled the scene.

On Friday, the Elizabeth Township Police Department shared a video of a vehicle backing into the SUV on May 30 in West Elizabeth.

Police ask for help identifying driver who crashed into EMS SUV, fled the scene in Allegheny County Police are asking for help identifying a driver who they say crashed into an EMS SUV and fled the scene. (Elizabeth Township Po/Elizabeth Township Police Department)

The vehicle then drives through a yard and leaves the scene.

A second video shows the woman getting out of the vehicle and assessing the damage to the vehicle involved in that crash.

Police ask for help identifying driver who crashed into EMS SUV, fled the scene in Allegheny County Police are asking for help identifying a driver who they say crashed into an EMS SUV and fled the scene. (Elizabeth Township Police Department/Elizabeth Township Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the driver is asked to contact the Elizabeth Township Police Department at 412-751-7325.

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