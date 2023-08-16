Police chase ends in crash in Lawrenceville, sheriff’s office says

PITTSBURGH — A police chase ended in a car crash in Lawrenceville, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to officials, detectives from the sheriff’s office tried to search a bench warrant involving aggravated assault and firearms violation charges in Carrick on Tuesday.

While trying to execute the warrant, a suspect vehicle fled the scene, leading to a chase that covered multiple areas before ending at the intersection of 39th Street and Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville.

The suspect vehicle collided with a sheriff vehicle, putting an end to the chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said there were no injuries as a result of the crash and an investigation into the pursuit is ongoing.

