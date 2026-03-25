Police chase ends with crash, arrest in Indiana County

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A police chase in Indiana County ended with a crash and arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Blairsville Police Department, officers arrested Diymon D’Shawn Womble, 25, of Hagerstown, Md., who was wanted out of Cambria County.

Womble was seen getting into his vehicle along Veterans Drive after 5 p.m. When officers tried to stop him, he reportedly fled on Route 22.

Police say Womble was driving at a high rate of speed and cutting off other drivers while fleeing.

The chase led to the intersection of East Brown Street and Grandview Avenue, where Womble reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole and hedges.

Womble reportedly jumped out of his vehicle and ran away before officers arrested him at a home along Veterans Drive.

Another person in Womble’s vehicle was detained but later released, police say.

Womble faces various charges, including fleeing police and careless driving. He’s being held in the Indiana County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

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