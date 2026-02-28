Police chase starts in McKees Rocks, ends with woman’s arrest in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A police chase that started in McKees Rocks ended with an arrest made in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police said their officers were notified of a domestic situation involving a gun that happened in McKees Rocks.

Police say the woman who was the suspect crashed her vehicle into bushes in the 3400 block of Brighton Road in Brighton Heights at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers from Zone 1 had to chase after the woman, who investigators said began running from the scene.

She was tased and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A Channel 11 photographer saw a Dodge Charger in the bushes at the scene. It was towed away.

Channel 11 has reached out to the McKees Rocks Police Department to learn more about what started the incident. We are waiting to hear back.

