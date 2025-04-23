Police chase through several Allegheny County communities ends in crash in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police chase down busy Route 8 ended in a rollover crash in Shaler Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue at 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sources say that is where a vehicle crashed over a hillside and landed on its roof in a small creek. That vehicle was involved in a police chase through multiple Allegheny County communities.

The suspect is in custody. Firefighters used ropes to get him out of the creek.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

