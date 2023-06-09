Ambridge police looking for driver of car that rammed cruiser during overnight chase

Ambridge police continue to look for a man who they say refused to pull over for a traffic stop, then rammed into an unmarked police car.

It was just before 2 a.m. Friday when Ambridge police were on patrol in a high drug-trafficking area on 11th and Spruce Street and smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside a car.

Officers tried to pull the car over with lights and sirens on and boxed it in.

That’s when police say the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed and intentionally crashed into the front end of the cruiser at Eleventh and Duss Avenue.

The officer was not injured.

Officers followed the car to Eigth Street and Route 65, when police say a woman jumped out of the passenger seat and started running on Route 65.

She was apprehended a short time later.

The driver of the car allegedly took off toward Leetsdale, crashing the car in the parking lot of the Quaker Village strip mall.

He ran away and has not been found.

Ambridge police say drugs were found on the passenger, in addition to cocaine recovered from inside the car, which turned out to be a rental.

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver to reach out to them.

