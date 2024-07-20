Local

Police cruiser involved in roll-over crash in New Castle

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A police cruiser was involved in a roll-over crash in New Castle on Friday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on West Grant Street, near North Jefferson Street.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see the cruiser completely flipped over on its roof.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

