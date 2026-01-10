Police deploy pepper spray to disperse large fight between juveniles outside Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — Police said they used pepper spray to break up a large fight happening outside of a Pittsburgh school.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to Obama Academy in East Liberty at 8:41 p.m. on Friday for reports of 200 juveniles gathered in a parking lot following a sporting event.

Police said they saw around 40-50 kids fighting when they arrived.

Officers from multiple zones were at the scene.

Police say pepper spray was used to break up the crowd and restore order.

Investigators said no injuries were reported from civilians and that no officers were injured.

