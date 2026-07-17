Police discover ‘large narcotics distribution enterprise’ inside Downtown Pittsburgh apartment

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say they discovered a “large narcotics distribution enterprise” and arrested two people. Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of suspected drugs, cash, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized from a Downtown apartment.

According to police, the drugs were found at 23-year-old Mya Bryant’s apartment at the 201 Stanwix Street Apartments. The drugs were found after officers obtained a warrant.

Police say officers spotted Bryant with 24-year-old Kyree Hairston-Mitchell after he got out of a maroon Jeep outside the apartment building.

Police said Hairston-Mitchell had fled from officers during an encounter on Pittsburgh’s South Side several days earlier in the same vehicle. When officers confronted him again in Downtown Pittsburgh, investigators said he attempted to run a second time before being taken into custody.

According to police, officers then searched Bryant’s vehicle and allegedly found suspected drugs. Investigators said additional drugs and evidence were recovered after they executed a search warrant at Bryant’s apartment.

Residents of the apartment building said they were surprised to learn what happened in their building.

“I saw a lot of police cars were around here,” one resident said. “I don’t feel safe. And now I knew there was something going on. Now I find out there was a drug dealer? No.”

Police also said a third person who was inside one of the vehicles was detained on an outstanding warrant from Ohio.

Channel 11 reached out to the management of the 201 Stanwix Street apartment building for comment but had not heard back.

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