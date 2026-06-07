Police dog in Armstrong County being gifted protective vest

A Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department K9 is being gifted body armor.

K9 Lambo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The department says Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is dedicated to providing potentially life-saving gear to law enforcement dogs nationwide.

The body armor is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. Lambo’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

K9 Lambo should get his vest within the next 10 weeks.

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