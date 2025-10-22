Police file charges against 3 men after DNA evidence connects them with 2024 armed robbery

MONESSEN, Pa. — Police are filing charges in connection with an armed robbery, after DNA evidence linked three men to the crime more than a year later.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said James Foster, Quran Overton and Anthony Powell were charged this week.

Investigators said the three men were involved in an armed robbery at the Sunoco on Eastgate Avenue in Monessen in August 2024.

A store employee said two men dressed in all black and wearing ski masks robbed the store at gunpoint. The employees were ordered to the ground and the robbers took off with $200 in cash stuffed into garbage bags, 27 cartons of cigarettes and 21 other miscellaneous objects. The store was estimated to have sustained $6,600 in damages.

Surveillance video showed a silver Cadillac pull up to the store to drop the men off on the night of the crime.

Donora police ended up chasing that vehicle just days later, but the people inside got away on foot.

A search warrant was obtained and officers located evidence in the vehicle, including clothing believed to be used during the robbery.

DNA testing was conducted using that evidence and police say their results led them to Foster, Overton and Powell.

Foster and Overton are charged with robbery, theft, simple assault and terroristic threats. Powell is facing conspiracy to commit robbery charges.

