Man arrested in Clairton; police seize drugs, multiple guns

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A Clairton man is behind bars after police searched a house in Clairton.

A post shared by the Clairton Police Department on Thursday said officers went to a house on Baker Avenue with an arrest warrant.

Tyyon Cobb, 23, was taken into custody at the scene.

Meanwhile, police said they recovered a slew of drugs from the house, including suspected heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Multiple guns and body armor were also found inside.

Cobb was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

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