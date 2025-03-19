Police file charges against man in Downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Police have filed charges against a man they say shot a teen in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Martel Tyler Hedge Jr., 21, was charged with aggravated assault this week, Pittsburgh Police say.

He was detained after a teen was shot on Smithfield Street just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 19.

PHOTOS: Police respond to shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh

Hedge Jr. was immediately taken into custody by police, who told them he had shot the teen in self-defense.

According to court documents, the shooting happened during a fight between Hedge Jr., the victim and two school students.

A student who was not involved in the situation but saw it and one who was involved told police a similar story. They said Hedge Jr. butted into the conversation between them as they were waiting for the bus. They said he told them he would have “robbed them all” if he was in school with them. The student who was not involved said the other students “jumped him” and said the shooting happened after the fight “got too much.”

Hedge Jr. told police he was waiting for the bus when three “rowdy kids” approached. He said they were chasing people and using racial slurs. He told police he told one of the kids it was ignorant for him to keep using the slurs. After that, he said the situation escalated and the fight broke out. He told police he used the gun because he was being “jumped” and had to “get them off.” Hedge Jr. emphasized to police he had only fired one shot, dropped his gun immediately and surrendered to police.

When police talked to the victim, he told them Hedge Jr. took note of their conversation and accused them of bullying an unknown male. The victim said he told Hedge Jr. they were not bullying anyone and he should mind his own business. He said Hedge Jr. began swinging first after a back-and-forth escalated.

The third student who was involved in the fight denied any bullying and said they did not use any racial slurs. They also said Hedge Jr. threw the first punch.

Hedge Jr. currently has one charge of aggravated assault for shooting the victim and one count for recklessly endangering another person

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group