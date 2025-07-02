Local

Police investigating after front door shattered at Brentwood vape shop

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Police response at Brentwood Vape Shop
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Brentwood police are investigating after the front door of a vape shop was shattered.

Police were called to Vape City Smoke Shop in the 3300 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

Channel 11 crews on the scene saw someone being taken into custody, but police have not yet confirmed any information about a suspect in the incident.

The front door is now boarded up, and police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

