Police investigating after front door shattered at Brentwood vape shop

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Brentwood police are investigating after the front door of a vape shop was shattered.

Police were called to Vape City Smoke Shop in the 3300 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

Channel 11 crews on the scene saw someone being taken into custody, but police have not yet confirmed any information about a suspect in the incident.

The front door is now boarded up, and police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group