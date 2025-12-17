Police investigating after Pittsburgh restaurant burglarized; TVS, cash stolen

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a restaurant in the city’s Allentown neighborhood was burglarized.

Officers responded to a burglary report just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday at Breakfast at Shelley’s, located on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who reported that someone had broken into the restaurant overnight. The suspect stole two televisions and cash while also causing damage to the ATM and tablets.

The Mobile Crime Unit was dispatched to process the scene and gather evidence.

No arrests have been made.

