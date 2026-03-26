Police investigating break-in at Pittsburgh’s St. Boniface Church

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating an unusual break-in at a Pittsburgh church.

Investigators said a man made his way inside at St. Boniface Church and made himself at home in the priest’s residence.

Channel 11 spoke with the priest who walked us through the crime. Hear from him on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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