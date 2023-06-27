Police investigating group of criminals impersonating officers, targeting local doctors, dentists

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township Police are warning medical professionals about a scam.

A group of professional criminals are impersonating one of the investigators at Cranberry Township Police and are targeting several doctors and dentists across the region.

Lt. Chuck Mascellino said a group of criminals are calling local doctors and dentists, pretending to be a Cranberry Township Police investigator saying there’s a warrant out for them and requesting they send money.

“It appears they are targeting physicians,” said Lt. Mascellino.

The scammers have called more than a dozen physicians across the area and out of state in Ohio.

”The people who perpetrate these scams are practiced and almost professional in the way they sound,” said Lt. Mascellino.

Police said they are asking physicians to send the money through Greendot or prepaid gift cards by sharing the numbers on the card, which is untraceable.

Some victims fell for it.

One doctor handed over more than $1000.

”I think they are professional criminals this is what they do for a living,” said Lt. Mascellino. “In most incidents, they are not from the area not even from the United States.”

Police said the scammers may be finding the victims by searching a database or on the dark web.

Police don’t exactly know why doctors and dentists are being targeted but Lt. Mascellino says police would never ask anyone for money over the phone.

”Police officers are never going to call you and tell you to provide debit card information or ask for payment on some type of prepaid credit card,” said Lt. Mascellino.

Police said even former physicians in the area have been targeted.

If you think you’re a victim in this case, call Cranberry Township police or your local police department.

