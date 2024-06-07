Police investigating report of armed robbery attempt at Shadyside Wendy’s

Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported armed robbery attempt at Wendy’s in Shadyside.

Officers were called to the restaurant along Baum Boulevard just after 2:45 a.m. Friday.

An employee told investigators he was taking out the trash when he saw two males come from the bushes. He thought they wanted to follow him inside, so he ran back to the restaurant.

He and another employee secured the entrances while the suspects tried to get inside.

The employee told police one of the males was possibly carrying an AR-15-type gun.

Police were unable to find the suspects after searching the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group