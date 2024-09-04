Police investigating reported sexual assault of student on CCAC campus

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Community College of Allegheny County student.

According to an email sent to students, faculty and staff, the college received a report that a student was sexually assaulted on the campus early Tuesday morning.

College officials said the assault allegedly happened at or near the east side of the Physical Education Building, which is the building that houses the CCAC Bookstore.

The suspect has not been identified, but he has been described as a Black man around 30 to 40 years old. He was carrying a backpack.

CCAC officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the incident is encouraged to contact CCAC College Security at (412) 237-2662.

