Police investigating robbery on University of Pittsburgh campus

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a robbery that they say happened on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus.

Pitt Police said they were alerted to a reported robbery on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday.

A victim told officers that a man came up to him and said he had a gun and took his necklackes from around his neck.

Police said no one was injured and no weapon was spotted.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man, older in age who was wearing a black jacket and shirt and a blue and white COVID mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 and reference incident number #26-00944.

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