Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Ingram

INGRAM, Pa. — Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened in Ingram.

The Ingram Borough Police Department said several locked cars were damaged and broken into after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The crimes took place along West Prospect Avenue, Chartiers Place and Noll Avenue.

Investigators suspect that a center punch tool was used to break the windows of the vehicles.

In total, two vehicles sustained damage to their steering column and four others had damage to their door handles.

A credit card, $20 and AirPods were stolen.

Anyone with video from home cameras or any information is asked to call the police station at 412-921-6969.

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