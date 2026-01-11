Police issue safety tip after TV transported under car hood in Cambria County

GEISTOWN, Pa. — Police in Cambria County issued a safety tip on social media after a unique traffic stop.

The Geistown Borough Police Department posted photos of a car with a TV under its hood.

“Your car is not a TV stand,” the post reads. “If your television is riding under the hood, that is your sign to stop and rethink the transport plan.”

Police advise the public to “secure large items properly.”

