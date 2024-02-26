Local

Police looking for 12-year-old girl missing from Butler County community

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Missing Conley

Police in Butler County are looking for a missing girl.

Officials in Penn Township say Olivia Conley, 12, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Meridian Road in Renfrew.

Olivia was last seen wearing blue jeans, an olive green tank top and carrying a backpack that is black with paint splatters. She was riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone who sees Olivia or may know where she is should contact Penn Township by calling 724-586-1169 or call Butler County 911.

