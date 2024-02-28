Police looking for endangered man missing from Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing endangered man from Washington County.

Police say Carl Boyd, 49, was last seen on Mancha Street in North Bethlehem Township around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. He was driving a red 2011 Mazda 6 with Pennsylvania license plate LRM-6610.

Boyd is considered to be at “special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.”

Police say Boyd is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has long blond hair and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes, a green pullover and a black and gold “Pittsburgh” ball cap.

Anyone who sees Boyd or knows where he may be should call 911 or state police in Washington County at 724-223-5200.

