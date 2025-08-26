Police looking for man accused of assaulting elderly woman in Beaver County

RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman in Beaver County.

The Raccoon Township Police Department said Steven F. Bombiani, 53, seriously injured the woman on Aug. 21.

Police said he pushed the victim to the ground and punched her after she confronted him about stealing $119 from her. She was unable to get up on her own after the attack.

Bombiani is 6 feet tall and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

He drives an older Ford F-150 and is known to frequent the Aliquippa area.

Anyone with information on Bombiani’s location is asked to call the Raccoon Township Police Department at 724-495-3883 or Pennsylvania State Police at 724-773-7400.

