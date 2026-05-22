Friday starts with showers, ponding possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — Wet weather moves back in as we head into the weekend.

Click here to track the rain with LIVE RADAR.

Friday starts dry, but showers develop south to north through the afternoon with the first wave of steadier rain settling in after midnight into Saturday morning.

Steady to heavy rain will fall at times, so watch for ponding on roads as you head out.

Rain will taper to scattered showers through Saturday afternoon, with a few breaks giving you some dry time to get outdoors. Scattered showers will still be possible, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for the latest updates.

Sunday and Monday will also include a few showers, but there should be many more dry hours than wet along with milder temperatures eventually climbing back into the mid to upper 70s by Memorial Day.

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