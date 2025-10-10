Missing woman last seen leaving wellness center in Armstrong County found safe, police say

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: The Manor Township Police Department said the woman was found and is safe.

Police are looking for a woman reported missing in Armstrong County.

Victoria “Tori” Lynn Shriver was last seen walking away from Lenape Wellness Center on Golf Course Road at around 3:45 p.m., the Manor Township Police Department said.

The staff is concerned about her well-being.

Shriver has dyed red hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 290 pounds.

When she left the wellness center, she was wearing dark pants, an orange long-sleeve shirt with leaves and a cow on it, an Orthopedic boot on her left foot and a cowboy boot on her right.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

