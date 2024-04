City of Greensburg police are looking for the owner of a dog that was found chained to a fence.

The dog was found around 9 p.m. Sunday chained to a fence on Rohrer Street at Westminster Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-834-3800.

