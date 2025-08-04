Police looking for person accused of stealing from skill games in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — Police are looking for a person they said stole from skill games in Tarentum.

The Tarentum Borough Police Department said the theft happened at Nicastro’s Lounge at 639 E First Avenue at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The person caught on camera had a gray sweatshirt with “Aero 1987″ written on it, was wearing tan or gray pants and one white and one camo Croc.

Anyone who lives along Bridge Street or Second Avenue is asked to check their security cameras for video that may be helpful for their investigation.

If anyone recognizes the person, they are asked to call 911.

