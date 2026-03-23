Police looking for person who shot, killed dog in Armstrong County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a dog in Armstrong County.

On Monday, the Manor Township Police Department said a yellow Labrador was found dead over a hillside along Goat Hill Road on March 13.

Armstrong County Humane Police Officers said the dog had no identification, no microchip and only had a choke chain-style collar around its neck.

Investigators said the dog was shot in the back of the neck.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call one of the following numbers:

Humane Officer Susan Clark: 724-316-7691

Humane Officer Chris O’Donnell: 724-954-9515

Manor Township Police Officer Stephen Daub: 724-548-5105

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