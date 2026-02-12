Police: Man made $102K worth of unauthorized purchases while employed by Little Sisters of the Poor

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after Pittsburgh Police said he made more than $102,000 worth of unauthorized purchases while employed by Little Sisters of the Poor.

Vincent “Gary” Jones is facing multiple charges following a lengthy investigation, police announced on Thursday.

Jones is charged with two felony counts, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, in connection with the unauthorized purchases of more than $102,000 worth of food for Little Sisters of the Poor, located at 1028 Benton Ave. in Brighton Heights.

The Little Sisters of the Poor are an international congregation of Roman Catholic women, serving the elderly poor in over 30 countries, according to its website.

Police said Jones was employed by the organization and was responsible for ordering food for the facility. Over two years, Jones allegedly included expensive steaks and seafood as part of the food orders, but that food was never included on the residents’ menus, nor served as meals at the facility.

The suspicious invoices were discovered by other staff and reported to the police on Aug. 1, 2025, according to officials.

Jones was arrested on Feb. 11 and released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group