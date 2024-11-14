Police officer, paraprofessional both recognized for saving toddler wandering alone in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Canonsburg police officer and Canon Mac paraprofessional were both recognized for saving a 2-year-old who was alone wandering the street.

Officer Carl Fetcko said it happened on the morning of Halloween just before 9 a.m., one of the busiest drop-offs of the school year.

“We have buses pulling in, cars pulling in, traffic going by. We always try to keep an eye out for anything that just looks out of the ordinary,” Officer Fetcko said. “She was just standing there looking around looking for her brother.”

Police say the toddler walked several blocks and crossed busy South Central Avenue in Canonsburg.

“It’s flabbergasting that a 2-year-old was able to cross the road without any harm,” said Fetcko.

“What they recognized that morning next to that roadway, which is extremely busy as you all know, these two went into action, they grabbed a 2-year-old,” said Mayor David Rhome at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Mayor Rhome recognized the officer and aide Pam Jox, who got the little girl safely into school and worked to figure out who she belonged to, tracking down her brother and mother.

Police say the child was being watched by an older sibling. No charges were filed.

