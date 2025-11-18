Police release man arrested in connection with double stabbing in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Police have released a man taken into custody in connection with Sunday’s double stabbing in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

The man was let go after detectives spoke with the district attorney’s office, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson told Channel 11 on Monday.

The spokesperson says officers are still investigating the stabbing.

Channel 11 was there when police and paramedics swarmed East Carson Street looking for leads on what prompted the violence.

Investigators say they found two men with stab wounds to their chests.

One is in critical condition, and the other is expected to survive.

