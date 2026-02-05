Police release update on investigation into shards of metal popping tires in Allegheny County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As the investigation into shards of metal found reportedly causing flat tires around Allegheny County continues, police are urging residents to file a report if they have been impacted.

On Wednesday, Channel 11 reported that drivers in Natrona Heights, Harrison Township and surrounding areas were reporting flat tires caused by metal fragments they believed were scattered along the areas of Route 28, Route 908 and Freeport Road.

On Thursday, the Harrison Township Police Department, who has been working with PennDOT and Allegheny County, released an update on their investigation.

Officers said the metal fragments found on these roads appeared to be uniformly shaped.

They are speaking with local manufacturing facilities and scrap yards, who police say are cooperating in the investigation.

In the meantime, police said anyone who would like to file a report of damage to their vehicle related to this incident can do so online.

Their instructions are:

Fill out the required fields and select type: “Road Hazard.” Under the “CONDITION DESCRIPTION” text box, include the following:

The affected vehicle license plate state and digits. The date and approximate time that you experienced the damage. The roadway where you believe you sustained the damage. The amount of costs incurred to repair your vehicle and the name of the business where it was repaired.

Drivers are encouraged to save their repair receipts and any metal shavings they find in their tires.

