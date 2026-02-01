Police renew call for information in unsolved deadly shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is renewing a call for information in an unsolved deadly shooting in Duquesne.

Officers were called to South Fifth Street and Viola Avenue at 4:09 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2024.

There, first responders found 34-year-old James Earl Robinson II deceased, having been shot once in the chest.

Police say the shooting happened outside Reese’s Supper Club on South Fifth Street. Reportedly, James was a guest inside the after-hours club before the shooting.

There are currently no suspects, and police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the person responsible for James’ death, the department says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

