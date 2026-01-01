Police renew call for information in unsolved deadly shooting that happened in Swissvale in 2024

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Police are renewing a call for information to help them solve a deadly shooting that happened in Swissvale in 2024.

On Thursday, the Allegheny County Police Department shared a post saying they continue to investigate the death of Matthew Bernard.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 7530 block of Dickson Street in Swissvale at 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2024.

Bernard was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police said they have learned that the person who was living in the apartment was contacted about a potential home invasion. That person then asked a family member to check the apartment. That family member reportedly found Bernard dead inside.

A new detail in the investigation shared by police is that Bernard was known to visit the apartment.

Officers urge anyone with more information that could help them identify the person responsible to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

