PRT asks for patience as thousands of people head home from NFL Draft’s first day

PITTSBURGH — Crowds formed at the Gateway T station Thursday night when the NFL Draft let out.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that there are several two-car trains that can move 430 people at a time, but with tens of thousands of people trying to get out, it is impossible to move everyone at once.

WPXI caught up with some of the several thousand who came Downtown from all over the region.

We spoke with a lot of fans who opted to take the T to the draft.

While we were at the Potomac Station this afternoon, our cameras caught the trains filled to capacity.

We also spoke with some folks who actually drove into town and some people who opted to take an Uber.

Many say getting into town was surprisingly easy, but getting out could be harder once the festivities wrap up for the night.

James Fedd, who used an Uber, said, “I’d rather catch an Uber than park. I think it was way better doing that for sure.“

Phil Early & Brett Scruton drove into the city. They said, “We were expecting gridlock and there was almost no traffic coming down here. Normally, on a regular weekday, it’s harder to get here, so we’re pleasantly surprised, honestly. I looked at Google Maps and I had this whole map going through the Strip District and then it was 11 minutes on the highway and I was like, you can’t beat that.“

Casey McGrath used the T to get into town.

Channel 11’s Christine D’Antonio asked if she was concerned about getting back home.

“Um…you know we will cross that bridge when we get there. Pun intended,“ McGarth said.

Jamie Whitfield also used the T. He said, “I think getting home is more of the concern I have that might be crushing at the end. “

PRT says the T and Football Flyer routes will run until 1 a.m.

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